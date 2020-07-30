FOX 35 WEATHER ALERT DAYS this weekend as ISAIAS gets closer to Florida

article

A FOX 35 WEATHER ALERT is in effect for the coming weekend, both Saturday and Sunday as Tropical Storm ISAIAS approaches Florida. While much uncertainty exists as far as the ultimate track of ISAIAS, the storm will come very close to Florida over the weekend.

This will bring some wind and rain impacts along the coastal areas of East Central Florida, West of I-95 these impacts will be less, on the proposed current track. Due to the erratic nature of this storm and lower confidence in regard to the track from the NHC, we're advising our viewers to expect the unexpected as different scenarios could play out.

The 11am National Hurricane Center track on Tropical Storm ISAIAS this morning brings winds up to 70 mph by Saturday morning. That's 4 mph shy of Category 1 Hurricane intensity. The forecast calls for these winds to take shape as the storm clears the Dominican Republic and moves between Cuba and the Western edge of the Bahamas.

Advertisement

The latest spaghetti models into the FOX 35 WEATHER CENTER this morning show a curve a bit more East, closer to the Bahamas as we head into the weekend. The steering currents will be controlled by high pressure over the Atlantic, East of Florida and an area of low pressure over the mid-section of the United States. Much can change over the next 12-24 hours so it's vital that all Floridians on the Peninsula keep a close eye on this approaching storm.