FOX 35 Weather Alert Day: After a morning of severe weather, rain and dark clouds linger in Central Florida

article

After a morning of severe weather, Central Florida will see plenty of rain and dark clouds for the rest of Friday.

Strong to severe thunderstorms moved over Central Florida on Friday morning, bringing damaging winds and periods of heavy rain.

The potential for these rotating storms has since decreased but dark clouds and a high chance of rain remains.

Afternoon high temperatures will climb to the high-70s, low-80s around the Orlando metro.

Advertisement

Download FOX 35 Weather App to see live radar, get daily forecast reports, and more.