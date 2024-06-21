Disturbance off Florida coast expected to develop in the next 7 days: NHC

The National Hurricane Center is keeping track of a disturbance in the Southwestern Atlantic Ocean.

On the last check, the system was located around 225 miles east of Jacksonville, Florida.

According to the National Hurricane Center, a small but concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms is expected to approach the northeastern coast of Florida and Georgia later today.

The NHC said that this system could become a short-lived tropical depression as it moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph. Environmental conditions could lead to additional development.

At this time, it is unclear if the system possesses a well-defined surface circulation.

There is a 50% chance of formation over the next seven days, according to the NHC.

An Air Force Reserve aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system later this morning, if necessary.