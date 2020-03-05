Daylight Saving Time: Don't forget to Spring forward this Sunday
ORLANDO, Fla. - We will soon lose an hour of sleep but gain an extra hour of daylight.
Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
That's when you will set your clock forward one hour.
Mornings will be darker, as sunrise in Orlando will be an hour later, at 7:42 AM.
Days will be longer, with sunset moving from 6:28 PM to 7:30 PM.
While setting the clocks in your home, it's also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.