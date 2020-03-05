Daylight Saving Time: Don't forget to Spring forward this Sunday

We will soon lose an hour of sleep but gain an extra hour of daylight.

Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

That's when you will set your clock forward one hour.

Mornings will be darker, as sunrise in Orlando will be an hour later, at 7:42 AM.

Days will be longer, with sunset moving from 6:28 PM to 7:30 PM.

While setting the clocks in your home, it's also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.