Dangerous wind surge this weekend

A surge of strong northeasterly winds will be moving into Flagler and Volusia counties on Saturday, spreading southward by sunset.

Very rough surf will lead to hazardous boating conditions and a high risk of life-threatening rip currents.

A "Coastal Flood Watch" will go into effect for Volusia and Brevard counties at 8:00 PM.

Afternoon high temperatures will top off around 90 degrees in Orlando, with mid-and-upper 80s along the coast.

Expect showers and thunderstorms after 2:00 PM, with the rain chance holding at 60%.

Tonight, temperatures will drop down to the mid-and-upper 70s, under mostly cloudy skies.