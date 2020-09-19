Expand / Collapse search

Dangerous wind surge this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - A surge of strong northeasterly winds will be moving into Flagler and Volusia counties on Saturday, spreading southward by sunset. 

Very rough surf will lead to hazardous boating conditions and a high risk of life-threatening rip currents. 

A "Coastal Flood Watch" will go into effect for Volusia and Brevard counties at 8:00 PM. 

Afternoon high temperatures will top off around 90 degrees in Orlando, with mid-and-upper 80s along the coast. 

Expect showers and thunderstorms after 2:00 PM, with the rain chance holding at 60%.

Tonight, temperatures will drop down to the mid-and-upper 70s, under mostly cloudy skies.