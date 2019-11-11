Coolest high temps since last march coming to Central Florida Wednesday!

Central Floridians might want to add socks to those flip flops come Wednesday! An Arctic front will sweep into the deep South Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Many locations will see the coldest air of the Fall season thus far. Snow flakes could show up briefly as far South as the Northern Georgia Mountains as the chill surges in. Here in Central Florida, expect a few showers with the system Tuesday afternoon into the late night hours. Behind the front on Wednesday, gusty Northerly winds, clouds and much cooler temps will be the name of the game. Central Florida high temps Wednesday may very well be the coolest seen since last March, only rising into the upper 60s. Temperatures rebound closer to normal, upper 70s on Thursday.