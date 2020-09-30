Cool mornings, mild afternoons for Central Florida

A weak cool front has moved over the state, bringing cool and comfortable weather to Central Florida.

Afternoon highs on Wednesday will climb to the upper 70s, which is below normal for the end of September.

According to climate records, the average or "normal" high on September 30 is 88 degrees in Orlando.

Winds will be out of the north at 10 mph, becoming more northeasterly overnight.

Cloud cover will clear from north to south as we go through the day. Tonight, temperatures will drop to the mid-and-upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

