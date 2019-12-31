Cold front will drop temperatures in Central Florida to the 40s for the first day of 2020

A cold front passing through Central Florida will drop temperatures into the 40s for the first day of 2020.

Skies will be clearing as drier, more comfortable air moves into the region behind a cold front passing through early on Tuesday morning. Winds will be out of the north-northwest between five to ten miles per hour.

Central Florida will experience a big drop in humidity as temperatures decline throughout Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will top-off in the upper 60s, compared to 79 degrees on Monday.

By the time the ball drops, temperatures will drop down to the low-to-mid 50s across the region. By sunrise on New Year's Day, temperatures will be in the 40s. Expect afternoon highs to not exceed the upper 60s for the first day of 2020.

Skies will be clear and sunny for the first day of 2020, but not for long, as another cold front will reach the state by Friday night, increasing the rain chance to 60 percent in Orlando. Behind the front, much drier and cooler air will push in across the area through Saturday afternoon, dropping temperatures back into the 40s. High pressure will dominate the forecast, which means a cool, dry weather pattern through Sunday and into early next week.

