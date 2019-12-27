Christmas and New Year's Day fall in the middle of the work week this year, but 2020 looks much better

It's Friday but for a lot of people, it does not feel like it.

Christmas this year fell in the middle of a week, on a Wednesday, throwing many people's schedules off. January 1, New Year's Day, will also fall on Wednesday the week after.

Douglas Gill, who was visiting Daytona Beach this week, told FOX 35 News that with Christmas on a Wednesday, "I had to use more of my vacation days because it was in the middle of the week. But, on the other side, it was nice being a paid holiday."

However, some people who are not taking vacations have found these two weeks as tough times to concentrate on work.

A Daytona Beach resident, Rachel Owens, told FOX 35 News that "how can anything get done the week between Christmas and New Year's? People don't have their minds on stuff."

The good news is that next year, Christmas and New Year are both on a Friday, giving many folks a tidy little three-day weekend.

Rick Sims, a Daytona Beach resident, told FOX 35 News that "next year, because 2020 is a leap year, Christmas is on a Friday. I've already looked that up. So, it'll be a nice long weekend and you won't have the on-off, on-off thing. So, it'll be nice."