As storms move out, clear skies and cool temperatures follow for Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - After a rainy morning, skies will clear making way for a cool night in Central Florida.
A cold front pushed a line of heavy downpours and gusty winds across the area early on Thursday.
A 39 mph wind gust was reported at Playalinda Beach at 4:55 AM.
The rain will wrap up by 2:00 PM, with clouds clearing and afternoon highs around 81 in Orlando.
Winds will be breezy out of the west, at 10-20 mph, with higher gusts.
Tonight, expect mostly clear skies and lows dropping down to the mid-and-upper 50s.