Central Florida sees temperatures in low 80s on New Year's Eve

By FOX 35 Storm Team
Published 
Updated 7:38PM
Weather
FOX 35 Orlando

Weather Forecast: Dec. 31, 2021

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner has the latest on the weather in Central Florida.

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Dense fog developed across Central Florida this morning, pushing visibility to a few hundred feet on many area roadways. 

Friday featured the thickest fog we've seen in some time around the Orlando region. 

The fog lifted after 10 a.m. and led to a sunny afternoon with warm highs in the low 80s.

We'll see this pattern of overnight fog tonight again for New Year's Eve and probably Saturday night, too.

Then, a cold front sweeps all this moisture away Sunday night, leading to a cooler start to next week.

