Central Florida sees temperatures in low 80s on New Year's Eve

Dense fog developed across Central Florida this morning, pushing visibility to a few hundred feet on many area roadways.

Friday featured the thickest fog we've seen in some time around the Orlando region.

The fog lifted after 10 a.m. and led to a sunny afternoon with warm highs in the low 80s.

We'll see this pattern of overnight fog tonight again for New Year's Eve and probably Saturday night, too.

Then, a cold front sweeps all this moisture away Sunday night, leading to a cooler start to next week.

