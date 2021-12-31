Central Florida sees temperatures in low 80s on New Year's Eve
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Dense fog developed across Central Florida this morning, pushing visibility to a few hundred feet on many area roadways.
Friday featured the thickest fog we've seen in some time around the Orlando region.
The fog lifted after 10 a.m. and led to a sunny afternoon with warm highs in the low 80s.
We'll see this pattern of overnight fog tonight again for New Year's Eve and probably Saturday night, too.
Then, a cold front sweeps all this moisture away Sunday night, leading to a cooler start to next week.
