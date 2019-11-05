Above normal temps and high humidity returns to Central Florida today

article

Just when you thought it was safe to finally pull out those sweaters and your favorite blue jeans, that dreaded high humidity returns to Central Florida! A warm front will move North across the region today, boosting temps and drawing lots of moisture into the region. Rain chances will begin to develop as a result, soaring into the 50% range mainly after 12pm. Area highs will make it into the mid-80s in most locations but, if the Atlantic seabreeze can develop this afternoon, some of our coastal locations could see highs cash in closer to the lower 80s. A stronger front will make it into the area by Friday and this feature will help to scrub out the humidity, lower temps and make for an overall gorgeous weather weekend! Enjoy.