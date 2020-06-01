2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season has officially begun, forecasters predict more activity than normal

article

June has officially begun which means so has hurricane season.

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season will go between June 1st and November 30th.

SEASON FORECAST

Forecasters have predicted that the season will have more activity than normal. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted an above-average season, with 13 to 19 named storms. 6 to 10 of those would become hurricanes and 3 to 6 of those are forecasted to become major hurricanes (category 3 or higher).

In addition, AccuWeather also predicted the season to be "above normal," with about 14 to 18 tropical storms during the upcoming season. Of those, 7 to 9 are expected to become hurricanes, while 2 to 4 could strengthen into major hurricanes.

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center for the latest in the tropics, including daily updates, live radar, and severe weather alerts.

Colorado State University anticipated much of the same, forecasting "above-normal activity."

Advertisement

Pennsylvania State’s Earth System Science Center forecasted an active season as well, with 15 and 24 named tropical storms. That would put 2020 in record territory.

Only time will tell how many storms and hurricanes we actually will have. In the last couple of weeks, the Atlantic already saw the development of Tropical Storm Arthur and Tropical Storm Bertha form.

RELATED: Shoppers taking advantage of hurricane sales tax holiday

In comparison, the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season had 18 named storms, matching 1969 for the fourth most-lively season in the past 150 years.

SUPPLY LIST

With every hurricane season, you want to be prepared. It is important to gather supplies early.

RELATED: Americans urged to prepare for busy Atlantic hurricane season amid COVID-19 pandemic

Supplies that FEMA recommends everyone has are:

Water (one gallon per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation)

Food (at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food)

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert

Flashlight

First aid kit

Extra batteries

Whistle (to signal for help)

Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)

Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place)

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)

Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)

Manual can opener (for food)

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

In addition, the CDC recommends the following supplies:

Cloth face coverings (for everyone ages 2 and above), soap, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes to disinfect surfaces

Prescription medications

Non-prescription medications such as pain relievers, anti-diarrhea medication, antacids or laxatives

Prescription eyeglasses and contact lens solution

Infant formula, bottles, diapers, wipes and diaper rash cream

Pet food and extra water for your pet

Cash or traveler's checks

Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification and bank account records saved electronically or in a waterproof, portable container

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Complete change of clothing appropriate for your climate and sturdy shoes

Fire extinguisher

Matches in a waterproof container

Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items

Mess kits, paper cups, plates, paper towels and plastic utensils

Paper and pencil

Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

To help with obtaining these, Florida's hurricane prep tax-free holiday is currently underway. It will run until June 4th.

RELATED: Shoppers taking advantage of hurricane sales tax holiday

Discounted items include:

$10 or less: Reusable ice (reusable ice packs).

$20 or less: Any portable, self-powered light source (powered by battery, solar, hand-crank, or gas), candles, flashlights, and lanterns.

$25 or less: Any gas or diesel fuel container, including LP gas and kerosene containers.

$30 or less: Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only (excluding automobile and boat batteries), including AAA-cell, AA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, 9-volt. Coolers and ice chests (food-storage; non-electrical).

$50 or less: Bungee cords, ground anchor systems, radios (powered by battery, solar, or handcrank), including two-way, weather band, ratchet straps, tarpaulins (tarps), tie-down kits, wisqueen, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths, and other flexible waterproof sheeting.

$750 or less: Portable generators used to provide light or communications, or to preserve food in the event of a power outage.

FEMA advises that the following to maintain your hurricane supply kit:

Keep canned food in a cool, dry place.

Store boxed food in tightly closed plastic or metal containers.

Replace expired items as needed.

Re-think your needs every year and update your kit as your family’s needs change.

STORM NAMES

The names for the 2020 season are:

Arthur

Bertha

Cristobal

Dolly

Edouard

Fay

Gonzalo

Hanna

Isaias

Josephine

Kyle

Laura

Marco

Nana

Omar

Paulette

Rene

Sally

Teddy

Vicky

Wilfred

Download the FOX 35 Weather app to track the tropics, receive daily weather reports, be updated with severe weather alerts, view live radar, and more.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 35 WEATHER APP

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest weather updates and severe weather alerts.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 Orlando