What is the forecast for Daytona 500? Timing of rain depends on arrival of cold front

The Brief A cold front is expected to bring rain to Florida late next weekend, but most models suggest any showers will arrive after the Daytona 500 concludes. If the forecast holds, the race could avoid rain for the first time in three years. Historically, rain has impacted the Daytona 500 in several years, but no three-year streak has ever affected the race directly.



A cold front is expected to move across Florida late next weekend, bringing a chance of rain to Central Florida.

Forecasters say showers are most likely to arrive after the Daytona 500 concludes.

What To Expect:

Forecast models differ, but the overall consensus suggests any rain would hold off until late Sunday night or early Monday.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Some projections, including the American GFS model, indicate showers developing after midnight Monday, a scenario that would allow the race to run as scheduled.

Meteorologists said confidence in the forecast will improve by midweek, when higher-resolution models become available to better assess rain timing for Sunday’s race.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Rain has affected the Daytona 500 in each of the past two years, but it has never disrupted the race three years in a row.

The only back-to-back rain-shortened races occurred in 1965 and 1966. In other years, including 2012, 2020, 2021 and 2024, rain caused delays or postponements, but not in three consecutive seasons.