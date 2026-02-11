Florida lawmakers, judges targeted in proposed immigration crackdown

The Brief Florida officials proposed a new immigration crackdown that could remove judges and punish lawmakers if undocumented immigrants in their districts commit violent crimes. The plan includes holding employers financially responsible for injured undocumented workers and automatically assigning fault to undocumented drivers in crashes. Critics say the approach is too broad and call for focusing on violent criminals and easing paths to citizenship, while state leaders argue the measures address the costly impacts of illegal immigration.



Florida leaders on Wednesday outlined a new plan aimed at tightening immigration enforcement in the state, including proposals that would penalize lawmakers and judges if undocumented immigrants in their districts commit violent crimes.

Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia, speaking in Daytona Beach, said the state is creating a "blueprint" for other states to follow and described the effort as one of the nation’s boldest crackdowns on illegal immigration.

Big picture view:

The proposal would allow for the removal of judges who release undocumented immigrants who later commit serious offenses such as rape or murder.

Ingoglia also introduced a bill targeting employers of undocumented workers, saying businesses would be responsible for medical costs if an undocumented employee is injured on the job, rather than the state system.

The legislation would also automatically assign fault to undocumented drivers in car crashes.

Critics, including Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani, argued the state’s approach is too broad and said the focus should be on deporting violent criminals while easing paths to citizenship for others. Eskamani also criticized the use of paid individuals with no public safety background to patrol roads and detain immigrants after minor traffic stops.

Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins, a Republican, said the state cannot afford inaction, claiming illegal immigration costs Florida billions of dollars annually and worsens issues such as the housing crisis. The bill is currently moving through the legislature.

At the same press conference, state officials announced more than $1 million in reimbursements to agencies, including the Volusia and Flagler County sheriff’s offices, for their roles in immigration enforcement efforts.