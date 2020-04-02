2020 Atlantic hurricane season will have 'above-normal' activity, new forecast shows

article

Colorado State University said that they anticipate that the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season will have above-normal activity.

They published their extended forecast on Thursday, anticipating an above-average possibility for major hurricanes to make landfall along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean.

However, the forecast added that for coastal residents are reminded, "it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for them. They should prepare the same for every season, regardless of how much activity is predicted."

MORE NEWS: 'Stay-at-home order' to begin in Florida: Here's what you can do, what will be open, and more

In March, Accuweather gave its forecast, predicting an above-normal season. They said that the Atlantic will have about 14 to 18 tropical storms. Of those, seven to nine are expected to become hurricanes, while two to four could strengthen into major hurricanes.

Hurricane season begins on June 1 and lasts until November 30.

FOX 35's Weather App will have all the latest updates on the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, in addition to daily forecast reports and severe weather alerts.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 35 WEATHER APP

Weather updates will also come down LIVE on FOX 35 News.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 News

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.