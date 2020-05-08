Report: Hurricane season outlook worsens, more storms predicted

article

AccuWeather has updated its forecast for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, projecting more storms during what is already expected to be an ‘above normal’ season.

In March, AccuWeather said 2020 is expected to have about 14 to 18 tropical storms during the upcoming season. Of those, 7 to 9 are expected to become hurricanes, while 2 to 4 could strengthen into major hurricanes.

The weather forecasting service now expects up to 11 hurricanes this season, and 4 to 6 major hurricanes.

During a normal year, AccuWeather said that the Atlantic has about 12 storms, six hurricanes, and roughly three major hurricanes.

Several forecasting organizations have projected an ‘above average’ season. Pennsylvania State’s Earth System Science Center recently gave the most concerning prediction with the possibility of 20 named storms.

“We predict one of the most active Atlantic hurricane seasons on record,” tweeted climate scientist Michael E. Mann.

Many forecaster point to warm ocean temperatures and possible global climate patterns that could create favorable conditions to allow hurricanes to form as the reasons for an expected active season.

The 2019 season had 18 named storms, matching 1969 for the fourth most-lively season in the past 150 years.

Hurricane season begins on June 1 and lasts until November 30.

