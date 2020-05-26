Preparing for the storm: FEMA supplies checklist

Here's a supply list for when a hurricane is approaching the state of Florida.

Basic Disaster Supplies Kit

To assemble your kit store items in airtight plastic bags and put your entire disaster supplies kit in one or two easy-to-carry containers such as plastic bins or a duffel bag.

A basic emergency supply kit could include the following recommended items:

Water (one gallon per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation)

Food (at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food)

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert

Flashlight

First aid kit

Extra batteries

Whistle (to signal for help)

Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)

Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place)

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)

Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)

Manual can opener (for food)

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

Additional Emergency Supplies

Since Spring of 2020, the CDC has recommended people include additional items in their kits to help prevent the spread of coronavirus or other viruses and the flu.

Consider adding the following items to your emergency supply kit based on your individual needs:

Cloth face coverings (for everyone ages 2 and above), soap, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes to disinfect surfaces

Prescription medications

Non-prescription medications such as pain relievers, anti-diarrhea medication, antacids or laxatives

Prescription eyeglasses and contact lens solution

Infant formula, bottles, diapers, wipes and diaper rash cream

Pet food and extra water for your pet

Cash or traveler's checks

Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification and bank account records saved electronically or in a waterproof, portable container

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Complete change of clothing appropriate for your climate and sturdy shoes

Fire extinguisher

Matches in a waterproof container

Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items

Mess kits, paper cups, plates, paper towels and plastic utensils

Paper and pencil

Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

Maintaining Your Kit

After assembling your kit remember to maintain it so it’s ready when needed:

Keep canned food in a cool, dry place.

Store boxed food in tightly closed plastic or metal containers.

Replace expired items as needed.

Re-think your needs every year and update your kit as your family’s needs change.

Kit Storage Locations

Since you do not know where you will be when an emergency occurs, prepare supplies for home, work and cars.

Home: Keep this kit in a designated place and have it ready in case you have to leave your home quickly. Make sure all family members know where the kit is kept.

Work: Be prepared to shelter at work for at least 24 hours. Your work kit should include food, water and other necessities like medicines, as well as comfortable walking shoes, stored in a “grab and go” case.

Car: In case you are stranded, keep a kit of emergency supplies in your car.

For more information, click here to see FEMA's recommendations.

