2020 Atlantic hurricane season could be one of the ‘most active on record,’ expert says

Pennsylvania State’s Earth System Science Center said they anticipate that the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season will be an active one with the possibility of 20 named storms.

The team of scientists at the center recently released their predictions for the season. They say we could be looking at between 15 and 24 named tropical storms this year, with a best estimate of 20 storms. That would put 2020 in record territory.

“We predict one of the most active Atlantic hurricane seasons on record,” tweeted climate scientist Michael E. Mann.

Pennsylvania State’s prediction seems to be in line with the various teams of experts who are forecasting above-normal activity.

Colorado State University is projecting 16 named storms, the Weather Channel is predicting 18, AccuWeather projects 14 to 18 and the University of Arizona is predicting 19 names storms.

As for hurricanes and major hurricanes, all of the groups are predicting a greater than normal number of storms. The most worrying projection comes from the University of Arizona with 10 hurricanes and 5 major hurricanes.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a normal Atlantic hurricane season produces 12 named storms, of which 6 become hurricanes, including 3 major hurricanes.

The 2019 season had 18 named storms, matching 1969 for the fourth most-lively season in the past 150 years.

Hurricane season begins on June 1 and lasts until November 30.

