Seminole County residents still struggling six months after Hurricane Ian

GENEVA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida six months ago and some people in Seminole County are still struggling.

Geneva homes along Lake Harney were hit hard by Hurricane Ian, as residents experienced massive flooding causing extensive damage. 

Angela Zwarycz lives in Geneva and her home was flooded and since gutted, so she's been staying in a trailer outside of her house.

"A lot of prayers. A lot of prayers. I joined three prayer groups since this. That’s all I can do. It will all work out. It can only get better from here," Zwarycz said. 

She was using assistance from the state to pay to rent the trailer, but is worried that help has run out.

"I would say I’m thankful to have the camper and a roof over my head, my animals, but it’s just a long process with FEMA. A waiting game," she said.

Seminole County worked to rescue people from flooded waters during and after Hurricane Ian. Seminole County Fire Rescue said they will have better equipment to help more people this hurricane season with two new rescue vehicles.

"Newer truck, higher water capability, more reliable it holds a lot more people it goes from 12 to 28 people and also saw a need for people in wheelchairs, this will have a lift gate," said Chief Matt Kinley with the Seminole County Fire Department.