These 2 hurricane names have been retired after destructive 2022 season

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Hurricane Committee retired two hurricane names from its rotating list of storm names due to the death and destruction both caused during the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, including Ian, which slammed parts of Florida.

Fiona and Ian have officially been retired from the rotating lists of Atlantic tropical cyclones names because of how much destruction was caused by the storms in Central America, the Caribbean, the United States, and parts of Canada.

Farrah would replace Fiona and Idris would replace Ian, the WMO said Wednesday. Names are repeated every six years so the earliest Fiona and Ian could have been used again would have been 2028.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida near Cayo Costa as a Category 1 hurricane and brought catastrophic storm surges, winds, and flooding with it.

According to the WMO, Ian is responsible for over 150 direct and indirect deaths and over $112 billion in damages in the U.S. The Florida Medical Examiners Commission attributes 149 deaths to Hurricane Ian – 72 of which occurred in Lee County.

In Central Florida, 17 deaths were reported in Lake, Orange, Osceola, Polk, and Volusia Counties and attributed to Ian, according to the Florida Medical Examiners Commission.

Ian made history as the costliest hurricane in Florida's history and the third costliest in the U.S. Before making its way to Florida, Ian struck western Cuba as a major hurricane.

Hurricane Fiona – the first hurricane of the 2022 Atlatnic Hurricane Season -- hit communities in the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and Turks and Caicos before moving northward over the western Atlantic, striking parts of Nova Scotia, Canada, as an intense extratropical cyclone.

Fiona caused $3 billion in damage across the Caribbean and Canada resulting in 29 direct and indirect deaths, according to the WMO. Fiona is the costliest extreme weather event on record in Atlantic Canada, WMO said.

There were a total of 14 named storms during the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, of which eight became hurricanes.

The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane season runs June 1 - November 30, 2023.