FEMA assistance deadline for Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian is Thursday

Thursday is the last day for renters, homeowners, and businesses affected by Hurricane Ian to apply for assistance from FEMA.

Officials say people should apply for aid even if they were denied in the past. The state requested that FEMA extended its disaster assistance until Thursday, so it is the last chance for Floridians impacted by Ian.

Anyone needing assistance should still file a claim with their insurance first.

The Orlovista neighborhood was one area hit hard by flooding. After Hurricane Ian hit in Septmeber, flooding and water damage caused some people in the area to lose almost everything.

The deadline to apply for Hurricane Nicole assistance is next month.

To apply for assistance, visit the FEMA website.