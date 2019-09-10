Woman gets working iPhone back 15 months after losing it at the bottom of a river
A woman who lost her iPhone during an outing on a river in South Carolina got it back in working condition after a YouTube star and diver found it more than a year later.
South Carolina boy, 11, drove 200 miles to meet stranger from Snapchat, police say
Police in South Carolina say an 11-year-old boy took his brother’s car and drove alone for three hours to meet someone he met on Snapchat.
Hurricane Dorian unearths Civil War cannonballs on South Carolina beach
Two Civil War cannonballs have been discovered on a South Carolina beach in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.