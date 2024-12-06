1 dead after crash in Orange County, troopers say
CHRISTMAS, Fla. - One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash early Friday in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the crash happened at 5 a.m. on Fort Christmas Road near Christmas Road. The driver was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.
No other details were immediately released.
