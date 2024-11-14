Florida Attorney General sues FEMA officials for alleged political discrimination against Trump Supporters

article

The Brief Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has filed a lawsuit against current and former Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials Accusing them of conspiring to discriminate against Florida hurricane victims who support President-elect Donald Trump The case is expected to unfold as the tropical storm season continues to develop in the Gulf of Mexico



Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has filed a lawsuit against current and former Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials, accusing them of conspiring to discriminate against Florida hurricane victims who support President-elect Donald Trump. The lawsuit stems from whistleblower reports alleging that FEMA workers in Lake Placid were instructed to ignore storm victims displaying Trump signs or flags, claiming that at least 20 homes with Trump signs in Lake Placid were deliberately skipped by FEMA workers.

In a press conference, Moody emphasized the seriousness of the allegations, saying, "Hurricane season is not over, and the federal agency in charge of emergency response is embroiled in scandal caught withholding aid from storm victims in Florida who support President Trump. I am taking swift legal action to find out how far this political discrimination reaches and to ensure all Americans affected by storms are served, regardless of their political affiliation."

Fired FEMA supervisor Marn’i Washington claimed political discrimination by FEMA is not an isolated event and occurred across the country.

Attorney General Moody is taking legal action against Washington and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, and seeking punitive damages in their individual capacities. She is doing so to hold the agency accountable for violating the civil rights of Floridians, under 42 U.S.C. § 1985(3), which prohibits conspiracies to interfere with civil rights.

The lawsuit aims to uncover the extent of the alleged political discrimination and ensure that no storm victims are denied aid based on their political beliefs.

Governor Ron DeSantis voiced his support for Moody’s legal action, calling the alleged conduct "unacceptable" and "especially egregious" in the aftermath of a hurricane. "I have instructed state agencies to investigate and ensure that those responsible are held accountable," DeSantis said.

FEMA has responded to the allegations by firing Washington and condemning the behavior as "reprehensible."

However, Washington insists she is being used as a "scapegoat" and claims similar political discrimination occurred in other states affected by the storms, including North Carolina.

The case is expected to unfold as the tropical storm season continues to develop in the Gulf of Mexico, raising further concerns about FEMA’s ability to provide impartial emergency relief.