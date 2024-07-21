Florida politicians react to President Joe Biden dropping reelection bid

In light of President Biden announcing his decision not to run for reelection, several Florida political figures have chimed in on the president's decision.

Biden announced on Sunday that he would not be running for reelection prompting nationwide reactions – including many from Florida.

Nikki Fried, chairwoman for the Florida Dems expressed her gratitude on X for President Biden's service to the nation.

Congressman Maxwell Frost called President Biden one of the most progressive and effective presidents in American history.

Florida Representative Randy FIne chimed in on President Biden's decision on X.

Several other politicians reacted on X on Sunday.