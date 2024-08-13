Florida Primary 2024: State House primaries include challenges to incumbents

Stream FOX 35 News

More than a quarter of the 120 Florida House seats will be decided in primary elections on Aug. 20, with Democrats competing in 14 districts and Republicans squaring off in 21.

The Florida Democratic Party this year has a strategy of fielding candidates in all House districts. But because of how districts are drawn — giving dominance to one party or the other — next week’s primaries will essentially decide winners in many areas.

Here are snapshots of seven House primaries, including six where incumbents face challengers from various parts of the state:

DISTRICT 13: One of two Democratic primaries in Jacksonville closed by write-in candidates, Rep. Angie Nixon faces a challenge from former Jacksonville City Council member Brenda Priestly Jackson.

Nixon, who was first elected to the House in 2020, has drawn controversy for some positions on issues, such as sponsoring a resolution that would have called for an "immediate de-escalation and cease-fire" in the war between Israel and Hamas. However, Nixon has drawn endorsements from groups like the Florida Planned Parenthood PAC.

Jackson, who served on the Jacksonville City Council from 2019 to 2023, has drawn support from several former Republican colleagues on the council and groups such as the Florida Chamber of Commerce and Associated Industries of Florida.

DISTRICT 14: In the other Jacksonville race with a closed Democratic primary, Rep. Kim Daniels is being challenged by former teacher Therese Wakefield-Gamble and Lloyd Caulker, founder of Gospeler Ministries.

Daniels served in the House from 2016 to 2020 and returned in 2022. She has received backing from groups and political committees such as Associated Industries of Florida, the First Coast Manufacturers Association, and the Fraternal Order of Police Jacksonville.

Wakefield-Gamble has received an endorsement from the Florida Planned Parenthood PAC and money from organizations such as the Blue Florida and Florida Rising political committees. The presence of write-in candidates in District 13 and District 14 means only registered Democrats can vote in the primaries, though no Republicans are qualified to run.

MORE HEADLINES:

DISTRICT 32: Republican voters in part of Brevard County face a choice between two long-time GOP figures competing for an open House seat: state Sen. Debbie Mayfield and former Congressman Dave Weldon, both of Indialantic.

Mayfield, who chairs the Senate Rules Committee, cannot run again this year for the Senate because of term limits and is looking to return to the House, where she served from 2008 to 2016. Weldon was first elected to Congress in 1994 and served until 2009.

Backers of Mayfield include former President Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, and Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo. Weldon has drawn support from term-limited state Rep. Thad Altman, U.S. Rep. Bill Posey, and Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey. Democrat Juan Hinojosa, of Rockledge, awaits the winner of the primary.

DISTRICT 44: Without any other candidates running, the primary election will decide the winner of the Orange County seat, with Rep. Rita Harris, D-Orlando, facing former Rep. Daisy Morales, D-Orlando.

The primary is a rematch of the 2022 election, when Harris unseated Morales. Major Democratic political players such as the Florida AFL-CIO and the Florida Education Association have contributed money to Harris.

Morales, who was elected to the House in 2020, has raised little money for this year’s race but had loaned her campaign $25,000 as of Aug. 2, according to a finance report. The primary will be open to all district voters.

DISTRICT 74: As he seeks a fourth term in the House in a Sarasota County district, Rep. James Buchanan, R-Osprey, is being challenged by North Port resident Michelle Pozzie, an education activist who co-hosts a show on Patriot.TV.

Buchanan has received support from various businesses and groups, such as the Florida Chamber of Commerce and Associated Industries of Florida. He also comes from a prominent political family, as his father, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, has been in Congress since 2007.

Pozzie, who describes herself as a wife and mother, in addition to working as a real estate agent, has received endorsements from groups such as Moms for America Action. While Pozzie has championed much of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ agenda, Buchanan has drawn the governor’s support. The primary winner will face Democrat Nancy Simpson in November.

DISTRICT 106: Rep. Fabian Basabe of Miami Beach is being challenged by Republican Melinda Almonte of Golden Beach in his first bid for re-election to the House.

Basabe has loaned $250,000 to his campaign and has received backing from prominent business groups. Almonte, who advocates for children with disabilities, has raised little money for her campaign account but had loaned $38,200 to the campaign as of Aug. 2.

Democrats have eyed the district as a possible seat that their candidate, former Rep. Joe Saunders, could flip in November. But much attention has swirled around Saunders’ aunt, Maureen Saunders Scott, also running for the seat as an unaffiliated candidate.

DISTRICT 109: With the Miami-Dade County race open to all voters, Rep. Ashley Gantt, D-Miami, is trying to fend off challenges from two former House members.

Gantt, an attorney, will face a rematch with former Rep. James Bush after defeating him in 2022. Former Rep. Roy Hardemon is also running.

Bush had been in the House for stretches starting in 1992 but lost favor with some progressive groups after sometimes siding with Republicans on issues. Hardemon served a single term in the House starting in 2016. No other candidates are running for the seat, creating an open primary.