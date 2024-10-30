Florida first lady Casey DeSantis speaks against Amendment 3 in Orlando: "...detrimental if it's passed"

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis visited Central Florida on Wednesday afternoon, less than a week before Election Day.

Casey DeSantis spoke during a press conference at Dockside in Lake Nona, alongside the Florida Department of Health Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo and Brevard County Sheriff, Wayne Ivey.

Casey DeSantis has recently been on a tour pitching her position on why she believes people should vote "No" on Amendments 3 & 4, and today she continued with that message in Orlando.

"I am deeply concerned about what Amendment 3 would mean for the future of our state", Casey DeSantis says,"If you don't want Orlando to smell like New York City, vote no on Amendment 3".

The Florida Department of Health Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo also spoke on the Amendment and why he believes it should not be passed. He referenced some medical studies as well.

"If I didn't care about these things I wouldn't have left California three years ago", Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo says, "If you look at the language of this amendment, it's disgusting and revolting".

Dr. Ladapo ended his point with "I want you to be as healthy as possible…it is a poisonous relationship".

Early voting is currently underway in Central Florida and Election Day is November 5.

