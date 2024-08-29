Florida Rep. Carolina Amesty indicted on forgery charges

article

Florida Rep. Carolina Amesty has been indicted on charges of forgery allegedly linked to her time as an administrator at her family's non-profit school.

An Orange County Grand Jury indicted Rep. Amesty on Wednesday on four charges – forgery, uttering a forgery, false acknowledgment or certification by a notary public, and notarizing your own signature, the Florida State Attorney Andrew Bain's Office revealed Thursday.

Rep. Amesty turned herself into the Orange County Jail on Thursday, where she was booked on those charges, Bain's Office said. Online records show a judge ordered her held on a $20,000 bond.

According to the State Attorney's Office, Rep. Amesty was under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which submitted its investigation to the State Attorney's Office.

Rep. Amesty is accused of knowingly notarizing a document with a forged signature in 2021. At the time, according to the State Attorney's Office, she served as an administrator at Central Christan Academy, a nonprofit school that her family runs.

She has not yet commented on the indictment or the allegations. FOX 35 has reached out. Her last Facebook post was on Aug. 26.

Rep. Amesty, a Republican, represents District 45, which includes parts of Orange and Osceola counties. She was elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2022, according to her online biography.

The Florida Democratic Party called for Rep. Amesty to resign following the indictment.