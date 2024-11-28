Kissimmee Police investigate suspicious death near Emory Street Canal

article

The Kissimmee Police Department is investigating the death of a man found Thursday morning near the Emory Street canal.

A passerby called 911 at 8:17 a.m. to report the discovery, according to police.

Officers arrived at the scene and confirmed the man was deceased.

Authorities have deemed the death suspicious and launched a criminal investigation.

The identity of the victim has not been released, as police are working to notify the next of kin.

"No additional details are available at this time due to the ongoing investigation," the department said in a statement.

Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact the Kissimmee Police Department.

For more information, visit kissimmee.gov/police.