President Trump visits Central Florida for stop in The Villages
President Donald Trump is touting his support for Medicare and its private insurance option as he slams left-leaning Democrats on their "Medicare for All" plan. Trump is traveling Thursday to The Villages, a bustling community for adults located in Central Florida. The area overwhelmingly supported Trump in 2016. The trip comes as the Republican president angrily defends himself against a House impeachment inquiry.
No conceal carry permit would be required under bill
If you own a gun, then you can carry that gun in public, based on legislation filed by a Lake County Republican lawmaker.
Pompeo, Democrats trade intimidation charges
Trading hot charges of intimidation, the Trump administration took a defiant step toward resisting Congress' access to impeachment witnesses Tuesday, then House Democrats warned such efforts themselves could amount to an impeachable offense.
Whistleblower accuses White House of Ukraine call cover-up
White House officials took extraordinary steps to "lock down" information about President Donald Trump's summertime phone call with the president of Ukraine, even moving the transcript to a secret computer system, a whistleblower alleges in a politically explosive complaint that accuses the administration of a wide-ranging cover-up.
Washington plunges into Trump impeachment investigation
President Donald Trump pressed Ukraine's leader to "look into" Democratic rival Joe Biden as well as his grievances from the 2016 election, according to a rough transcript of a summer phone call that is now at the center of Democrats' impeachment probe into Trump.
Pelosi orders impeachment probe of Trump
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Tuesday, yielding to mounting pressure from fellow Democrats and plunging a deeply divided nation into an election-year clash between Congress and the commander in chief.
Trump insists he never pressed Ukraine for dirt on Biden
Congressional Democrats on Monday pressed their demands for full disclosure of a whistleblower's complaint about President Donald Trump and intensified calls for impeachment. Trump insisted anew he did nothing wrong in his conversation with Ukraine's leader that is at the center of the complaint.
Trump defends private conversation with foreign leader
President Donald Trump urged the new leader of Ukraine this summer to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, a person familiar with the matter said Friday.
Congressman Soto holds hurricane relief roundtable
Fox 35 News at 5 p.m.
Orlando woman bracing for Dorian twice
Fox 35 News at 10 p.m.
China trade war heats up after Trump tweets
Fox 35 News at 10 p.m.
DeSantis in Orlando to talk real estate and the economy
Fox 35 News at 5 p.m.
Trump cancels visit to Denmark
Fox 35 News at 5 p.m.
Florida to enhance election security
Fox 35 News at 5 p.m.
3 states and NYC file lawsuits over immigration
Fox 35 News at 5 p.m.
Israel travel controversy grows
Fox 35 News at 10 p.m.
Israel blocks Democratic congresswomen from visiting country
Fox 35 NewsEdge at 6 p.m.
Stock market mixed amid fears of recession
Fox 35 NewsEdge at 6 p.m.
Dow falls 800 points pointing to fears of recession
Fox 35 News at 5 p.m.
Busy day on the campaign trail
Fox 35 News at 5 p.m.