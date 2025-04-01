Florida special election live results: Jimmy Patronis v. Gay Valimont, District 1

Florida voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, to fill two congressional seats: District 1 and District 6, part of a special election.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. local time. As soon as polls close, results are expected shortly. Portions of Florida's Panhandle are in Central Time, which means polls do not close until 7 p.m CST (8 p.m. EDT).

Florida election results: Gay Valimont vs. Jimmy Patronis

Who will fill former Rep. Matt Gaetz's Congressional seat? The race is largely between Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Gay Valimont, a Florida mom, gun rights advocate, and chapter lead of Moms Demand Action for Gunsense in America.

Gaetz resigned from Congress as he was in the running to serve as Attorney General under President Donald Trump. Gaetz ultimately withdrew from consideration after he did not have enough votes to confirm him in the U.S. Senate, and under the guise of a looming House Ethics Committee report alleging he used drugs and paid for sex. He then declined to take his seat in the 119th Congress.