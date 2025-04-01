Florida special election live results: Congressional District 1 & 6

April 1 may be April Fools Day to some, but it's also Special Election Day in Florida. Voters head to the polls to fill two Congressional seats: Former Rep. Matt Gaetz's seat in District 1, and Rep. Michael Waltz's seat in District 6.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. local time. As soon as polls close, results are expected shortly. Portions of Florida's Panhandle are in Central Time, which means polls do not close until 7 p.m CST (8 p.m. EDT).

Who's running?

Congressional District 1: This race is between Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Gay Valimont, a Florida mom, gun rights advocate, and chapter lead of Moms Demand Action for Gunsense in America. This fills former Rep. Matt Gaetz's seat.

Congressional District 6: Former Florida state. Representative Randy Fine faces Democrat Josh Weil, a public school teacher, to represent Florida's 6th Congressional District. This fills former Rep. Michael Waltz's seat.

Florida special election: Live results