Florida special election live results: Randy Fine v. Josh Weil, District 6

Florida voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, to fill two congressional seats: District 1 and District 6, part of a special election.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. local time. As soon as polls close, results are expected shortly. Portions of Florida's Panhandle are in Central Time.

Looking for the Congressional District 1 race? Click here for live race results.

Florida election results: Randy Fine vs. Josh Weil

Update (7:30 p.m.): The Associated Press projects Randy Fine will win Florida's 6th Congressional District, defeating Josh Weil.

Former Florida state. Representative Randy Fine faces Democrat Josh Weil, a public school teacher, to represent Florida's 6th Congressional District, which includes Lake County, Flagler County, Volusia County, Marion County, Putnam County, and parts of St. Johns County.

The congressional seat was vacated after Rep. Michael Waltz resigned on Jan. 20, 2025, and was named national security adviser under President Donald Trump's administration.

Ahead of Tuesday's special election, FOX 35's John Brown sat down with both candidates to talk about why they're running and their priorities.