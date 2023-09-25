Family of Miya Marcano files lawsuit against Orange County Sheriff's Office, alleges negligence

The family of a University of Central Florida student who disappeared from her apartment in 2021 and was later found deceased is suing the Orange County Sheriff's Office for allegedly mishandling her case.

Miya Marcano was allegedly killed by a maintenance man at her complex after investigators said he let himself into her apartment with a master key. Her body was found weeks later.

The lawsuit accuses the sheriff's office of negligence and goes on to claim the whole department, and two deputies in particular violated Marcano's civil rights.

FOX 35 News has reached out to the sheriff's office. We are waiting to hear back. The full details of the lawsuit can be read below or at this link (PDF),