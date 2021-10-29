Miya Marcano Foundation hosting inaugural event Nov. 5 in South Florida

article

The family of Miya Marcano, the young woman found dead after investigators say she was killed by a maintenance man at her apartment complex, is remembering her through a foundation created in her name.

The Miya Marcano Foundation was created to help find missing people.

The 19-year-old's parents, along with others, will hold the foundation's first fundraising event, "The Release: Fly High, Princess Miya."

The event will take place on Nov. 5 in South Florida at Flanagan High School.

According to a news release, family members hope to release 1,900 butterflies — Miya was 19 years old when she died — in the school's memorial garden.

The foundation has already reached out to a number of families in need of help to find their loved ones.

It hopes to help get the names of the missing out to the public to spread the word and ensure no one else has to go through what Miya’s family did.

At the event, the foundation will also address Miya's Law, a bipartisan bill that aims to provide more protection for people living at apartments complexes.

If you would like to help the foundation launch the "Find my loved one" program and other initiatives, you can donate by going to MiyaMarcanoFDN.com.