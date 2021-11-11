Miya Marcano Foundation preparing to file bill addressing apartment security

New safety measures for people who are living in apartments.

The Miya Marcano Foundation is preparing to file "Miya’s Law" in her honor.

"I have a 19-year-old daughter the same age as Miya in college," said state Rep. Robin Bartleman, a Democrat from South Florida.

Bartleman Zoomed with FOX 35 News from her daughter’s apartment at UF.

"I moved her in here…I didn’t look up did they do background checks on the maintenance people who have master keys? I didn’t look up the policies regarding access to her apartment. Because when you rent an apartment, you just assume that you’re going to be safe," she said.

Investigators say Armando Caballero, a maintenance worker at Miya’s complex near UCF, used a master key to enter her apartment before he killed her.

Bartleman says ‘Miya’s Law’ would require background checks for apartment complex employees and 24-hour notice for workers to enter apartments. She says it would also establish policies for who can access the master key and documentation of when it's used.

"Just imagine if one of your loved ones didn’t come home because they were in an unsafe apartment," said Marlon Hill, a legal advisor with the Miya Marcano Foundation. He says they’re hopeful the bill will pass this session.

"Hopefully celebrate her birthday on April 26th with this statement that this is the right thing for us to do," he said.

