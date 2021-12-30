Miya Marcano Foundation joining search for missing Osceola County woman

article

Search crews are still looking for a missing woman out of Osceola County.

Paola Marie Miranda-Rosa was last seen more than a week ago. Her car was found at Wekiwa Springs State Park.

Few clues have come in since then, but deputies do not believe there was foul play. They are concerned about her well-being.

The Miya Marcano Foundation has reportedly joined the search for Paola as well.

