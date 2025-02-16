How many U.S. Presidents have attended the Daytona 500?

article

President Donald Trump arrived at Daytona International Speedway Sunday for the "Great American race". Making this the second Daytona 500 President Trump has attended while in office.

However, he's not the only president to hit the track!

President Trump first attended the Daytona 500 in 2020, making him the fourth president to attend a NASCAR race at the speedway.

On Sunday, President Trump made his second presidential appearance at the track for the 2025 Daytona 500.

Trump made an Air Force One flyover before he rode in the presidential limousine onto the Daytona International Speedway.

"To be able to host the President of the United States at our sports biggest event is always an honor.", NASCAR's Senior Vice President Chip Wile said. "I think it speaks volumes about what the Daytona 500 means to sports…to have the leader of the free world coming to see it.", Wile said.

The backstory:

Three other U.S. Presidents have attended Daytona races, according to NASCAR.

George W. Bush is the only other president who attended a Daytona 500 race. He attended the 2004 Daytona 500, won by Dale Earnhardt Jr.

DAYTONA BEACH, UNITED STATES: US President George W. Bush greets drivers at the 46th Annual Daytona 500 NASCAR race 15 February 2004 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Bush had the honor of starting the race with the traditional "..... Gentlemen, start your Expand

Ronald Reagan attended the Firecracker 400 race in July 1984, which was Richard Petty’s 200th career Cup Series win.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - JULY 4, 1984: (L-R) Motor Racing Network (MRN) announcer Ned Jarrett, U.S. President Ronald Reagan, '84 Firecracker 400 winner Richard Petty, and Petty's car owner Mike Curb. (Photo by ISC Archives/CQ-Roll Call Group via Getty Ima Expand

George H.W. Bush also attended a summer Daytona race, which served as a farewell tribute to Richard Petty during his "Fan Appreciation Tour", in 1992.

