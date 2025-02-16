Daytona 500 live updates: Weather delay temporarily postpones NASCAR race in Daytona
It's race day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida! Thousands of people are here for the NASCAR Daytona 500! President Donald Trump flew in to Daytona Beach International Airport and made an appearance at the race – his second time as president at the Daytona 500.
The weather forecast is on everyone's mind as strong winds, rain, and showers are forecast in the early afternoon.
LIVE BLOG: We'll keep track of key moments during the Daytona 500, such as race delays, weather delays, caution flags, etc.
NASCAR race flags: What do they mean?
- Green – start race or continue race under normal conditions
- Yellow – race under caution
- Red – race is halted
- Black – driver must leave track
- White – one lap remaining
- Checkered (Black and White) – race has ended
- Checkered (Green) – race stage has ended
- Blue with Yellow Diagonal Stripe – leaders approaching a lapped driver
- Blue – road courses, normal conditions but hard-to-see problems ahead
- Yellow and Red Striped – road courses, debris on track
- Red with Yellow Stripe – pits are closed
- Red and Black (2 flags) – end of practice or qualifying session
Daytona 500 Forecast: How long will the rain stick around?
Fox 35 meteorologist Laurel Blanchard takes an hour-by-hour look at the weather forecast over Daytona International Speedway and the rest of Central Florida.
Daytona 500 Rain Delay
It didn't take long! After 12 laps, the Daytona 500 was postponed due to rain showers at Daytona International Speedway.
President Donald Trump visits Daytona 500
President Donald Trump has landed at Daytona Beach International Airport – and moments later, hopped in the presidential limousine to Daytona International Speedway for the Daytona 500.
US Air Force Thunderbirds flyover
The Source: Information in this story is being pulled from FOX 35 reporters, Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR, and the FOX 35 Storm Team.