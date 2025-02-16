Daytona 500 live updates: Weather delay temporarily postpones NASCAR race in Daytona

The Brief When does Daytona 500 start? The race is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. A Presidential visit: President Donald Trump made an appearance at the Daytona 500. He was joined by Florida Sen. Rick Scott and took a lap in the presidential limousine, known as "The Beast," around the track. Daytona 500 forecast: Rain and showers possible in the early afternoon, which could impact the race.



It's race day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida! Thousands of people are here for the NASCAR Daytona 500! President Donald Trump flew in to Daytona Beach International Airport and made an appearance at the race – his second time as president at the Daytona 500.

The weather forecast is on everyone's mind as strong winds, rain, and showers are forecast in the early afternoon.

LIVE BLOG: We'll keep track of key moments during the Daytona 500, such as race delays, weather delays, caution flags, etc.

NASCAR race flags: What do they mean?

Green – start race or continue race under normal conditions

Yellow – race under caution

Red – race is halted

Black – driver must leave track

White – one lap remaining

Checkered (Black and White) – race has ended

Checkered (Green) – race stage has ended

Blue with Yellow Diagonal Stripe – leaders approaching a lapped driver

Blue – road courses, normal conditions but hard-to-see problems ahead

Yellow and Red Striped – road courses, debris on track

Red with Yellow Stripe – pits are closed

Red and Black (2 flags) – end of practice or qualifying session

Daytona 500 Forecast: How long will the rain stick around?

Fox 35 meteorologist Laurel Blanchard takes an hour-by-hour look at the weather forecast over Daytona International Speedway and the rest of Central Florida.

Daytona 500 Rain Delay

It didn't take long! After 12 laps, the Daytona 500 was postponed due to rain showers at Daytona International Speedway.

President Donald Trump visits Daytona 500

President Donald Trump has landed at Daytona Beach International Airport – and moments later, hopped in the presidential limousine to Daytona International Speedway for the Daytona 500.

US Air Force Thunderbirds flyover