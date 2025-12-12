Inmate dies from shooting at Coleman Federal Prison in Florida
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida inmate at a federal prison in Coleman died in October after being shot inside the high-security prison, authorities and family members confirmed.
Dwayne Tottleben, 33,who was serving a 15-year sentence for possession of methamphetamines with intent to distribute, was taken to UF Health Leesburg in Lake County, where he later died.
What we know:
The federal inmate database lists his death as Oct. 11. The Sumter County Medical Examiner confirmed the death resulted from a shooting, with a preliminary cause cited as cardiac arrest from a single gunshot to the left shoulder.
CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP
The death remains under active investigation, likely led by federal authorities.
What we don't know:
The Bureau of Prisons said the facility was placed on "enhanced modified operations" on Oct. 10, a temporary change affecting inmate movement, programs, and services, but has not provided further details.
Family members and Tottleben’s attorney are seeking transparency and a meeting with prison officials to understand the circumstances of his death.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Federal Bureau of Prisons, and the family of Dwayne Tottleben.