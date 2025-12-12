Expand / Collapse search

Inmate dies from shooting at Coleman Federal Prison in Florida

A Florida inmate at a federal prison in Coleman died in October after being shot inside the high-security prison, authorities and family members confirmed.

The Brief

    • A 33-year-old inmate, Dwayne Tottleben, was shot and killed at U.S. Penitentiary Coleman I in October.
    • He was serving a 15-year sentence for methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute.
    • The death is under federal investigation, and family members are seeking transparency from prison officials.

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida inmate at a federal prison in Coleman died in October after being shot inside the high-security prison, authorities and family members confirmed.

Dwayne Tottleben, 33,who was serving a 15-year sentence for possession of methamphetamines with intent to distribute, was taken to UF Health Leesburg in Lake County, where he later died.

What we know:

The federal inmate database lists his death as Oct. 11. The Sumter County Medical Examiner confirmed the death resulted from a shooting, with a preliminary cause cited as cardiac arrest from a single gunshot to the left shoulder.

The death remains under active investigation, likely led by federal authorities. 

What we don't know:

The Bureau of Prisons said the facility was placed on "enhanced modified operations" on Oct. 10, a temporary change affecting inmate movement, programs, and services, but has not provided further details. 

Family members and Tottleben’s attorney are seeking transparency and a meeting with prison officials to understand the circumstances of his death.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Federal Bureau of Prisons, and the family of Dwayne Tottleben.

 

