Daytona 500 Thunderbirds flyover: USAF's air squadron makes 15th consecutive appearance at speedway

The Brief The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds performed their 15th consecutive flyover at the Daytona 500, marking the start of their 2025 show season. The elite squadron, consisting of six demonstration pilots and hundreds of support personnel, operates out of Nellis Air Force Base. The Thunderbirds will return to Florida in October for another airshow.



The world-renowned U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds returned to Daytona Beach on Sunday for the customary flyover for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

Local perspective:

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds arrived in Daytona Beach on Thursday ahead of the 67th running of the Daytona 500. This marks their 15th consecutive year performing the signature flyover at the conclusion of the National Anthem for the "Great American Race."

The elite squadron, consisting of six demonstration pilots and hundreds of support personnel, operates out of Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas.

The Thunderbirds’ performance features six F-16 Fighting Falcons, the Air Force’s premier multirole fighter aircraft. This appearance also signals the start of their 2025 show season, which includes stops across the country, including another Florida appearance in October.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform a flyover prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2025 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The backstory:

The Thunderbirds were first activated on June 1, 1953, as the 3600th Air Demonstration Team at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona. Their first aircraft was the F-84G Thunderjet, a combat fighter-bomber used in the Korean War. Over the decades, the team has evolved into one of the world’s premier military demonstration squadrons, representing the U.S. Air Force at airshows and major events nationwide.

Their long-standing relationship with NASCAR dates back over a decade, reinforcing a bond between military aviation and motorsports. The Daytona 500 flyover has become one of the most anticipated moments of the pre-race ceremonies, symbolizing speed, precision, and national pride.

Big picture view:

The Thunderbirds’ continued presence at the Daytona 500 highlights the longstanding connection between the U.S. military and NASCAR. With NASCAR’s deep roots in patriotic traditions and a fan base that largely supports the armed forces, the annual flyover serves as both a spectacle and a tribute to service members.

Additionally, their 2025 schedule includes a second Florida appearance at the Air Dot Show Tour in Orlando, further cementing their role in showcasing Air Force capabilities to the public. Their involvement in high-profile events like the Daytona 500 reinforces recruitment efforts and public engagement with the military.

What they're saying:

The Air Force describes the Thunderbirds as "America’s Ambassadors in Blue," representing the service’s dedication to excellence.

"There's a lot that goes into it — the preparation and the practice. We spend a several months getting ready to fly, and we bring in about half of our pilots who are replaced every year. And so in November we start training for that to get ready for the airshows and for events like this. And so they've been flying just twice a day all week long for the last few months," explained Major Jake Hall.

"What a lot of people don't know is that our jets fly 18 inches apart, and that's quite challenging, especially with the wind," said Capt. Jan Vecchio, "but with all of the practice and the training that we put into doing this demonstration, we make it happen."

What's next:

The Thunderbirds' 2025 show season includes multiple stops, including two Florida dates and locations. Apart from the Daytona 500 flyover, "America’s Ambassadors in Blue," return to Florida for the Air Dot Show Tour at Orlando Sanford International Airport on Oct. 25th and 26th.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: