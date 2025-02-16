NASCAR Daytona 500 winner: William Byron in back-to-back wins

article

The Brief Back-to-back wins: William Byron (#24) has won the NASCAR Daytona 500 – his second win in a row at Daytona International Speedway. Byron's win came after a number of crashes during the third stage of the race. "I trusted my instinct," he told FOX Sports moments after crossing the finish line. President Donald Trump made an appearance at the Daytona 500. Would it be the Daytona 500 without a little rain? The rain showed up and caused a nearly three-hour weather delay.



Two in a row: William Byron has won the NASCAR Daytona 500 – again.

Byron won the Daytona 500 in 2024 – and just crossed the checkered finish line to win the 2025 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in Florida.

Who is William Byron?

According to his official bio, Byron, 27 – #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet – hails from Charlotte, North Carolina. He's in his eighth full-time season as a driver. He won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in August 2020. In 2018, he was named the Sunoco Rookie of the Year.

In 2024, he won the Daytona 500.

A crash-filled end to the Daytona 500

With less than 15 laps to go in the Daytona 500, there were back-to-back crashes that sent race cars sliding and sparking into the walls, across the track and into the crash. In one scary moment, Ryan Preece (#60) flipped over before crashing into the side wall.

Per NASCAR, Preece was evaluated and released by the infield care center. Christopher Bell, who also hit the wall, was also evaluated and released from the infield care center.

Moments earlier, Blaney, Busch, Logano, and Elliott were also involved in a wreck – spinning out on the track sending smoke and sparks flying.

President Donald Trump visits the Daytona 500

President Donald Trump flew in to Daytona Beach International Airport to attend the Daytona 500 for a few hours. While inside the presidential limo – also known as "The Beast" – Trump took a lap around the track before delivering a message over the radio to the drivers.