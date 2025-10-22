Daytona 500 2027 won't be on Presidents' Day weekend: Here's when

The 2027 Daytona 500 will not be held on its typical Presidents' Day weekend and will instead move a week later, NASCAR and the Daytona 500 announced Wednesday morning exclusively on FOX 35 Orlando.

Frank Kelleher, president of Daytona International Speedway, said the schedule change avoids conflicts with the NFL's Super Bowl and allows NASCAR's Daytona 500 – and race fans – to have their own weekend to celebrate the "Great American Race."

Here's what race fans need to know:

2026 Daytona 500 dates

The 2026 Daytona 500 will be held on Sunday, Feb. 15, which falls on Presidents' Day weekend – and one week after Super Bowl LX.

2027 Daytona 500 date

In 2027, the Daytona 500 will move off Presidents' Day weekend and will be held on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2027.

"It's actually going to be a week later," Kelleher said, adding that he wanted to get the news out to fans as quickly as possible as most fans pre-book their tickets a year in advance.

Why the change?

February is a big month for sports, especially the NFL's Super Bowl. Super Bowl LXI will be held on Sunday, Feb. 14 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Kelleher said this date change will allow the Daytona 500 to have its own weekend – and "not compete with any other sports property."

How do I get tickets for 2027 race?

Fans who purchase 2026 race tickets will get an exclusive pre-sale offer for the 2027 race. Kelleher said most fans purchase their tickets in advance, which allows them time to purchase flights, book hotel stays, and whatever else needed to attend the biggest race in Florida.