President Donald Trump meets with Sen. Rick Scott, State Sen. Randy Fine

President Donald Trump was greeted by Florida Sen. Rick Scott and State Sen. Randy Fine at Daytona Beach International Airport on Sunday, moments after landing – and before the President made his way to the Daytona 500.

The three – and others – spoke briefly for a few moments before eventually posing for a photograph.

President Trump wore his signature red "Make America Great Again" hat, while Sen. Scott wore his signature "Navy" baseball cap. State Sen. Randy Fine, who is running for Matt Gaetz's old Congressional seat, was also there on the tarmac to greet Trump.

Fine will face Democrat Josh Weil in the April 1 special election.

It's not clear what the three talked about.

Sen. Scott posted on X, formerly Twitter, that he was excited to attend the Daytona 500 race with President Trump.

Fine posted a phot of himself with Air Force One in the background: "About to welcome @realdonaldtrump to the 6th Congressional District!"

President Trump left the airport and went to the Daytona 500, where he rode around the racetrack in the presidential limousine, called "The Beast." He also spoke briefly with FOX Sports ahead of the start of the race.