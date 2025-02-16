VIDEO: Ryan Preece flips wildly during Daytona 500 late race crash

article

The Brief NASCAR drivers Christopher Bell and Ryan Preece were hit hard during the final stage of the Daytona 500. A crash sent Bell into the wall. Preece's car flipped over, hit the wall, and then spun before coming to a rest in the grass. The good news: both drivers were checked out and appear to be OK. But, the video of the crash is wild.



That was an unnerving moment during the last stage of the NASCAR Daytona 500 race at Daytona International Speedway in Florida.

With five laps to go in the race, a crash sent driver Christopher Bell hard into the wall, while Ryan Preece flipped over on the track and slid into the wall before spinning out and coming to a rest on the grass.

Good news: Both Bell and Preece were evaluated by the infield care center and were released.

It was one of a few crashes late in the race, which was delayed for several hours as rain showers passed over Daytona Beach and Central Florida.

Who won the Daytona 500? William Byron rode the outside land to victory – back-to-back wins for him.