St. Cloud baby recovering from COVID-19
More than 91,000 Floridians have been tested for COVID-19. One of the youngest is an infant in Central Florida. The baby's mother says angels surround her first born as she recovers! She's thankful to God!
Seamstress changes business from making prom dresses to face masks
The demand for face masks is high and is expected to increase with a new advisory from the Centers for Disease Control. One professional seamstress is making masks for healthcare providers and others.
Oregon veteran survives coronavirus, celebrates 104th birthday
World War II veteran William Lapschies, 104, celebrated with family members after surviving a recent bout with the coronavirus
Staff cheer as 94-year-old woman, admitted for coronavirus, discharged from hospital
The video follows celebratory footage posted from another hospital on March 31 showing the discharge of a 93-year-old patient who had recovered from the coronavirus.
Maryland family throws surprise party for adorable 4-year-old unable to celebrate with friends
A little girl’s 4th birthday party with friends was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, so her family surprised with a party at home.
Capt. Crozier, fired after warning of coronavirus threat on USS Roosevelt, receives passionate send-off from sailors
The former commander of the USS Theodore Roosevelt received a thunderous sendoff from his sailors Friday morning.
Lake Nona neighborhood does "Chalk your Walk" challenge, spreading positive drawings & messages
More than 100 families in Laureate Park are doing the “Chalk your Walk” challenge.
Local college student dresses up, reads bedtime stories to kids on Facebook
In less than two weeks, Starlight Tales has captured the hearts of children and families at bedtime.
New York City to give out free meals to anyone, no questions asked
Starting Friday, all New York City residents can get free meals at any of the locations that are handing out food for students.
Reese Witherspoon's clothing line giving free dresses to teachers
"During quarantine, we see you working harder than ever to educate our children," the company wrote on Instagram.
'You're Pawsome': Therapy dogs brighten days of employees as they work from home
Video released shows pups with warm words of comfort, like "sending virtual puppy kisses" and "we will get through this."
Disney donating rain ponchos, 100K masks to hospitals in battle against coronavirus
“Since taking the unprecedented steps of closing our theme parks and stores and suspending our cruises, we have continued to focus on ways we can make a difference during this time,” Disney said in a press release.
Kroger announces 'Hero Bonus' for all hourly frontline workers
Grocery store chain Kroger has announced it will pay all hourly frontline employees extra during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Florida man uses drone to deliver toilet paper
A man from Florida devised an imaginative method of sending toilet paper to a neighbor on March 27 by delivering it using a drone.
COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t stopped this grandpa and granddaughter from dancing together
One girl and her papa were able to dance together while still considering social distancing guidelines.
Disney cast members raise American flag inside empty Magic Kingdom
It's a traditional they have kept up daily despite the park being empty.
Tyson giving $60M in bonuses to truck drivers, frontline workers during coronavirus outbreak
Eligible team members will receive a $500 bonus, payable during the first week of July.
Target, Trader Joe's to close on Easter to give employees working during coronavirus a break
On their website, Trader Joe's said, "All Trader Joe's Stores will be CLOSED on Easter Sunday, April 12th to give our incredible Crew Members a much needed day of rest."
Guy Fieri helps launch relief fund to aid restaurant workers financially impacted by COVID-19
The fiery food personality teamed up with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) on the initiative.
‘I burst into tears’: State trooper gives cardiologist N95 masks instead of speeding ticket
“This complete stranger... shared his precious masks with me, without my even asking,” Sarosh Ashraf Janjua wrote on Facebook.