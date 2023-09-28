Make-a-Wish cancer survivor gets candy shopping spree at It’Sugar

Sweet dreams are now a reality for Pierce Kight. He beat cancer and is now celebrating the sweet life by going on a shopping spree at It’Sugar.

"Mom look at this it’s edible paper," Pierce Kight said excitedly to his mom.

He didn’t miss out on grabbing the five-pound gummy bear on the top shelf or filling a bag full of Apex candies.

"Pez are one of those things we get a Christmastime in our stockings," his mother Becky Kight said. "So he definitely knew what that was."

For two days the Kight family has been on a sugar high thanks to the Make-A-Wish foundation, starting with Pierce becoming a candy maker for a day at the Las Olas Confections Factory.

"We came home with boxes of all the things we made, and they were snacking on them throughout the night," Becky Kight said. "I was like oh my goodness. But they all crashed really well at night."

Pierce even designed a special candy that will be sold in It’Sugar stores to help raise money for future wishes to come true. At four years old Pierce was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. His mom said he would watch candy-making videos in the hospital.

Now at eight years old and in remission. His mom said he’s living again.

"It’s just something you can’t even imagine when you’re going through those hard times all you’re doing is focusing on him living and the next day and to get to this point now where he is just enjoying everything," Becky Kight said. "What Make-a-Wish has been able to do is really just bring out this life that he is just living – he’s alive again."

Now they’re making memories that will last a lifetime for the whole family.