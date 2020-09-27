What does Phase 3 mean for Central Florida schools?

article

As Florida heads into Phase 3 of reopening, questions are being raised about what that means for Central Florida school districts.

Over the weekend, Central Florida school districts let parents know there won't be any immediate changes to their safety plans.

Volusia County Public Schools says it's waiting for state direction, but there won't be any changes to mask policies and social distancing guidelines.

Orange County Public Schools and Seminole County Public Schools say they're also waiting on written guidance, but there will be no changes to safety protocols at this time.

Brevard County Public Schools say the transition to Phase 3 has raised questions, but things will continue as they are for now.

There is no specific guidance on exactly what schools should be doing during Phase 3, but it does say plans should be in place to resume on-campus learning full time for the 2020-2021 school year.

The President of Volusia County United Educators Elizabeth Albert says teachers would like districts to take it slow.

"We don't want to move too quickly because we run the risk of compromising the health and safety of not only the adults but the students," Albert said. "We want to make sure that we take things slow and engage in a process that affords us all to come out on the other side."