West Orange H.S. reopens following COVID-19 cases

West Orange High School is reopening its doors on Thursday, earlier than its original reopening date of Oct. 5, after several positive COVID-19 cases were found.

Officials say they received approval from the state and the campus has been thoroughly cleaned.

The school shut down last week because of 10 positive coronavirus cases.

“I was really grateful that we had gone this long, to be honest. I really hope that we stay online for a little bit longer and just kind of wait a little longer to open everything back up,” said West Orange High School senior Sarah Paquette.

Paquette is in the marching band at West Orange High School. She says missing out on senior events upsets her the most.

“Definitely events, senior breakfast. I’m actually wearing my senior shirt right now. But we’re not really able to have those things and I think that’s the most disruptive because that’s something that can’t be replaced after senior year," said Paquette. "Whatever they do, I just hope that it’s safe, and overall listening to me, listening to the parents. I just hope that they listen to the numbers because that’s the most important thing. I rather have everyone safe than have band ultimately.”

All extracurricular activities were canceled, except football, until the school opened back up.